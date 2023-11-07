5-Foot-8 Player Tries Jump Ball Against His 7-Foot-4 Rival

The college basketball season has only just begun, but the Athletic thinks we already have a top contender for "image of the year." In the Samford-Purdue game Monday night, Samford sent out 5-foot-8 Dallas Graziani to take the jump ball against the Boilermakers' 7-foot-4 Zach Edey. A mere 20 inches of height separated the two players, notes ESPN. If you're expecting an underdog victory for the ages forget it. Graziani didn't even jump, (watch it here) though he and coach Bucky McMillan had fun—a lot of fun—hyping the jump-ball matchup in advance. The game ended much as the jump ball did, with heavily favored Purdue winning 98-45. (Read more college basketball stories.)