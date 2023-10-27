Man Busted at RFK Jr.'s Home, Is Released, Goes Back: Cops

A man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly trespassing at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s southern California home, then arrested again the same day for allegedly doing the same thing a second time. Jonathan Macht, a 28-year-old real estate agent, allegedly scaled a fence to get onto the Brentwood property where the 2024 presidential candidate lives with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, around 9:30am, Deadline and Politico report. A restraining order was issued against him and he was released on bail. Then, around 5:45pm, he was again detained by private security on the property, police say. He was arrested shortly thereafter for allegedly violating the emergency protective order that had been issued. After the second incident, he was being held on $30,000 bail.