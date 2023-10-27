Man Busted at RFK Jr.'s Home, Is Released, Goes Back: Cops

Independent presidential candidate argues that he needs Secret Service detail
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 27, 2023 1:00 AM CDT
Man Arrested at RFK Jr.'s Home Twice in One Day: Cops
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks during a campaign event at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Miami.   (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

A man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly trespassing at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s southern California home, then arrested again the same day for allegedly doing the same thing a second time. Jonathan Macht, a 28-year-old real estate agent, allegedly scaled a fence to get onto the Brentwood property where the 2024 presidential candidate lives with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, around 9:30am, Deadline and Politico report. A restraining order was issued against him and he was released on bail. Then, around 5:45pm, he was again detained by private security on the property, police say. He was arrested shortly thereafter for allegedly violating the emergency protective order that had been issued. After the second incident, he was being held on $30,000 bail.

Kennedy, who says he was home during both incidents, applied Thursday to be assigned a Secret Service detail, a request he's made two times previously only to be denied both times, the Hill reports. It's rare for presidential candidates other than the Democrat and Republican nominees to be assigned Secret Service details. "Yesterday an intruder climbed the fence at my home and was arrested. After being released from police custody later in the day, he immediately returned to my home and was arrested again," Kennedy posted on X. "DHS Secretary Mayorkas has twice refused to grant Secret Service protection for our campaign." (Read more Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stories.)

