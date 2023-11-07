What's at Stake on This Election Day

It's an off-year election, but nonetheless a busy Election Day across America, with voters in nearly 40 states heading to the polls. Afterward, expect much reading of the tea leaves on the politics of abortion and its implications for 2024. Some of the marquee races on pundits' radar:

Ohio abortion: In one of the mostly closely watched contests of the day, voters here will decide whether to pass a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion access. Ohio would become the seventh state to pass abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, reports NPR. The results might provide a sense of voter sentiment on the issue heading into the 2024 election, per the AP.