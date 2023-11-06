In Tuesday's Marquee Races, Abortion Is a Key Topic

The most-watched races in Tuesday's off-year general election have been dominated by the ongoing debate over abortion rights. From a reelection bid for governor in Kentucky and a statewide ballot measure in Ohio, to state legislative elections in Virginia, access to abortion has been a frequent topic in campaign debates and advertising, as it has since the Supreme Court issued its decision in June last year overturning Roe vs. Wade. A look, via the AP:

Kentucky governor: Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear seeks a second term in a heavily Republican state that Donald Trump carried twice. The GOP nominee is Daniel Cameron, who succeeded Beshear as state attorney general. Beshear has called the state's restrictive abortion law "extremist" for not allowing exceptions in cases of rape and incest. He also vetoed a proposal banning abortions after 15 weeks. Cameron says he supports the state law and that as governor he would sign a bill amending it to allow rape and incest exceptions. But at times he has had difficulty clarifying what exceptions he favors.