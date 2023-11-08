Rhode Island Elects Its First Black Congressman

Democrat Gabe Amo has made history in Rhode Island, becoming the state's first Black member of Congress. The 35-year-old defeated GOP challenger Gerry Leonard on Tuesday, reports the AP. Amo is the son of Ghanian and Liberian immigrants, and he has served in both the Biden and Obama administrations. "Just because my parents were born in two different West African countries, (it) doesn't mean it doesn't fit that narrative of how Rhode Island has been a haven for so many people from so many different places to thrive and build their families," Amo said following his relatively easy primary win .