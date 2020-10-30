US Embassy Worker Called 'Experienced Sexual Predator'

(Newser) – A 23-year veteran of the US government who lately worked as first secretary at the US Embassy in Mexico is an "experienced sexual predator" with at least 22 victims, according to federal prosecutors. Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 44, was arrested in California on Oct. 9 and charged with videotaping and photographing a partially naked and unconscious woman he'd met on Tinder in Virginia, reports the New York Times. Prosecutors only became aware of that alleged 2017 encounter after Mexico City police found a "naked, hysterical woman desperately screaming for help" from the balcony of Raymond's Embassy-leased apartment on May 31, reports NBC News. That woman, whom Raymond had also met on Tinder, said she'd blacked out after Raymond gave her wine. She appeared to have been sexually assaulted, according to court documents.

Some 400 videos and photos featuring at least 21 naked, unconscious women were later found on Raymond's devices, according to the documents. In some, dating to 2011, Raymond could be seen touching the women while naked, prosecutors say. The woman Raymond had met in Virginia, who was featured in the images, told investigators that her legs gave out and she went to lie down after Raymond gave her wine, per the Times. She said she did not consent to being photographed or having her clothes removed. Raymond—whose search history allegedly included "Ambien and alcohol" and "passed out Black girl"—could face 20 years in prison if convicted of coercion and enticement in that case. He is to be held until trial, according to an Oct. 19 order from a judge, who called him a "danger to the community."


