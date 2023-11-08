Democratic Challenger Concedes in Race to Be Mississippi Governor

While the race hasn't been officially called, it appears Mississippi's incumbent Republican governor, Tate Reeves, will be holding onto the position. His Democrat challenger, Elvis Presley cousin Brandon Presley, called Reeves during the 10pm hour of his watch party to concede, WTVA reports. "We didn't win it, they did. But we won the hearts and souls of hundreds of thousands of Mississippians," Presley told supporters, according to CNN. "Unfortunately, it looks like we came up a little short and I spoke with Governor Reeves just a minute ago. We congratulated him on his victory." (Read more Mississippi stories.)