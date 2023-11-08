People Magazine Has Declared 2023's Sexiest Man Alive

And it's Patrick Dempsey
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 8, 2023 1:00 AM CST
Patrick Dempsey poses upon arrival for the premiere of the film "Ferrari" during the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Aug. 31, 2023, in Venice, Italy.   (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

He's not just "McDreamy" anymore—Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, the AP reports. The Grey's Anatomy star and race car driver takes the mantle from Captain America star Chris Evans, who was 2022's selection. The pick was revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night. "I've always been the bridesmaid!" Dempsey, 57, told the magazine about his initial reaction. "I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good." The People edition with Dempsey's cover story will be out Friday.

The actor stars as Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi in the upcoming Michael Mann film Ferrari. He told the AP last year that he did all the driving himself, calling it "the best role I've ever had." Dempsey has driven in several professional races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and is part of the Wright Motorsports racing team, according to its website. In addition to racing and acting, he founded the Dempsey Center, a Maine-based organization that provides care and resources for cancer patients, in honor of his late mother. Dempsey said his three children are bound to tease him about his People magazine selection and "pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn't be."

