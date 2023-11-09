Aide: Boris Johnson Suggested COVID Injection to Prove a Point

Boris Johnson made the comment "in the heat of the moment," and the seriousness of the virus wasn't clear at the time, but still, an inquiry has been told, the prime minister once suggested he be injected with COVID-19 live on TV to show there was nothing to fear from the disease. Edward Lister, who was Johnson's chief of staff, made the statement to a government COVID investigation, Politico Europe reports. Johnson told "senior civil servants and advisors" that the demonstration would reassure the public, Lister said. He wasn't sure when Johnson brought up the idea, other than being early in the pandemic, and Lister called it an "unfortunate comment."