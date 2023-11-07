Strike Could Coincide With Las Vegas Grand Prix

Hospitality workers in Las Vegas say they'll walk off the job as soon as Friday morning if they don't reach a contract agreement with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts. The 35,000 members of the Culinary and Bartenders Union have been working under an expired contract for nearly two months, and labor leaders have been negotiating with the employers for seven months without a breakthrough, NPR reports. "Their current proposal on the table is historic, but it's not enough and workers deserve to have record contracts—especially after these giant corporations are enjoying their record profits," a union statement said.
The city is preparing to host a Formula 1 race, starting Nov. 16, and for the crush of fans coming with it. The union has asked people attending the race to not cross picket lines or patronize any casino or hotel involved in a labor dispute; race organizers did not immediately comment. Labor leaders said 18 casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip could be affected by a strike. Members planned to assemble picket signs on Monday, per KTNV. (Workers' sit-in blocked traffic last month.)