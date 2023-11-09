College Freshman Fatally Struck by Stray Bullet in Park

An 18-year-old college freshman was fatally struck in the head by a stray bullet as she walked in a park near Belmont University in Nashville, where she was a student. Jillian Ludwig was hit as she walked on a track in Edgehill Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday afternoon, reports CNN . Her chances of survival were diminished because a bystander didn't find her until about an hour after the shooting, say police. She died Wednesday night, Metro Nashville police announced on X .

"This is a lot for us all to process," said Belmont University President Greg Jones in an email to staff and students, per the Tennessean. "We grapple now with grief, anger, anxiety and a strong sense of fear in the face of senseless violence." Police have arrested 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, who was initially charged with aggravated assault, though the charge is expected to be upgraded because of Ludwig's death. Police say he appeared to be shooting at a passing car, and one of his bullets hit Ludwig. The New Jersey teen had been studying music business at the school, per WSMV. "Her fearlessness, spontaneity, love of laughter, kindness and compassion make her irreplaceable to our family," an aunt tells the outlet. (Read more stray bullet stories.)