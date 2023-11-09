Joe Manchin Won't Seek Reelection to Senate

Joe Manchin just delivered bad news to Senate Democrats: The West Virginia senator announced Thursday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, reports Politico. The decision means his Democratic seat will almost certainly go to a Republican in the deep-red state, according to both Politico and the Hill. Manchin, who was known to buck his own party on crucial votes, does not appear to be leaving politics entirely, however. His statement Thursday did not address speculation of a third-party run for president, and it seemed to leave the door open to the possibility.
Manchin, 76, said he would be "traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together," per the Washington Post. He called the decision to step down "one of the toughest of his life." A leading candidate among Republicans to take the seat is Gov. Jim Justice. GOP Rep. Alex Mooney also is running. (If he did run for president, he would appear to have the vote of Arnold Schwarzenegger.)