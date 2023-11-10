Producers Call Abigail Breslin's Allegations 'Hysterical'

Producers of the upcoming movie Classified are suing after one star accused another of bad behavior on set. Abigail Breslin, who plays Aaron Eckhart's daughter in the film, reportedly wrote a letter privately to the Screen Actors Guild complaining about Eckhart's behavior, and now Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings are suing Breslin, USA Today reports. The breach of contract suit claims the "entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart's of (sic) aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior which she insisted placed her at various times in peril."

It further accuses Breslin of threatening to not carry out her contractual obligations if she were made to film scenes alone with Eckhart, and claims the producers had to spend $80,000 to accommodate her. The on-set producer's investigation into her allegations, the suit says, "found no evidence in support of Breslin's wild, hysterical, and imaginary allegations against Eckhart." The suit says it's not clear whether Breslin confronted Eckhart. In a statement to People, Breslin's rep says the actress has not received any notice of the suit and "categorically denies all contended allegations against her and unequivocally stands by her statement, which she confidentially provided to SAG." (Read more Abigail Breslin stories.)