A Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) In a move that CNBC says is "reminiscent of the traditional cable TV bundle" of yore, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up to offer a bundle of the two companies' streaming services. What's included? The bundle will include Disney's Disney+ and Hulu, and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max. There will be an ad-free as well as an ad-supported version, Variety reports. How much will it cost? Pricing has not yet been revealed, but Max currently costs $9.99 a month with ads or $15.99 a month without, Disney+ is $7.99 a month with ads or $13.99 without, and Hulu is $7.99 a month with ads or $17.99 without. Disney+ and Hulu are also offered as a bundle for $9.99 a month (ads) or $19.99 (no ads). When is it coming? No specific launch date has been announced, but it's coming this summer. What will it look like? Each company will retain their separate apps and content. Disney will be the one to collect subscription fees, and will then pay Warner Bros. Discovery its percentage, sources say. What are the companies saying? The bundle will be "the best value in entertainment" with "an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros. and many more," the companies say. Also included will be content from Fox, TNT, and TBS. What about ESPN? Disney also offers a bundle with all three of its streaming services—Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+—but ESPN+ will not be part of the new bundle that includes Max. (It will, however, be part of a massive joint sports-streaming venture launched by Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox that's coming this fall.)