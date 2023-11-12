Military Aircraft Crash Kills 5 US Service Members

A military aircraft crashed into the eastern Mediterranean Sea, killing all five US service members aboard, the Pentagon announced Sunday. The accident took place Friday evening "during a routine air refueling mission as part of military training," according to a statement by US European Command, the Hill reports. US military aircraft and ships deployed nearby joined the search and rescue effort, per the Wall Street Journal . American officials said there are no indications that hostile activity was involved.

The European Command did not identify the service members killed, pending notification of their families. Nor did it say which branches of the military were involved. The Air Force has deployed squadrons to the region since the Israel-Hamas war began, and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier is in the eastern Mediterranean, per the AP. (Read more US military stories.)