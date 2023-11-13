Here Are the Chubbiest States in America

And the least chubbiest
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 13, 2023 12:34 PM CST
In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, two overweight women tour the World Trade Center in New York.   (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

"Being overweight is becoming the new normal in America." So says WalletHub in its list of the chubbiest and slimmest states in the nation. The site took a look at obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness, and cross-referenced them across 31 health metrics. (Note: The list includes Washington, DC.) The rankings also include a list of comfort foods by state (hey, Delaware really likes their scrapple). Without further ado, the list of states and their rankings, out of 100:

Most obese states

  1. West Virginia, 75.61
  2. Mississippi, 71.97
  3. Kentucky, 68.96
  4. Louisiana, 68.76
  5. Arkansas, 68.19
  6. Tennessee, 67.70
  7. Alabama, 67.26
  8. Texas, 66.11
  9. South Carolina, 65.81
  10. Delaware, 64.73

Least obese states

  1. Vermont, 54.22
  2. Montana, 52.89
  3. Washington, 52.74
  4. Minnesota, 51.93
  5. California, 50.52
  6. District of Columbia, 50.41
  7. Hawaii, 49.84
  8. Massachusetts, 49.03
  9. Utah, 47.68
  10. Colorado, 43.46
X
