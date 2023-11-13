Nikki Haley's presidential campaign will reserve $10 million in television, radio, and digital advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire beginning in the first week of December, a massive investment designed to give the former United Nations ambassador an advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Details of the advertising plans, which represent the Haley campaign's first official advertising reservation, were obtained by the AP. Haley's investment, as of now, is more than five times larger than DeSantis' current advertising reserves for the same time period, according to the media tracking firm AdImpact. The move comes as she fights to emerge as the clear alternative to Donald Trump to represent the GOP against President Biden next fall.