Nikki Haley's presidential campaign will reserve $10 million in television, radio, and digital advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire beginning in the first week of December, a massive investment designed to give the former United Nations ambassador an advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Details of the advertising plans, which represent the Haley campaign's first official advertising reservation, were obtained by the AP. Haley's investment, as of now, is more than five times larger than DeSantis' current advertising reserves for the same time period, according to the media tracking firm AdImpact. The move comes as she fights to emerge as the clear alternative to Donald Trump to represent the GOP against President Biden next fall.
DeSantis stands as Haley's strongest competition for her party's second-place slot, although the Florida governor's campaign has shown signs of financial strain following a tumultuous summer. Rival campaigns are betting that if they can emerge as the main alternative to Trump that they can consolidate enough support to mount a strong challenge against him or replace him if he falters. Haley will run her advertising through Iowa's Jan. 15 caucuses and New Hampshire's primary to follow. As of now, the DeSantis campaign is spending only in Iowa. Haley's campaign declined to say whether the ads would attack DeSantis or Trump directly. Read the full story.
