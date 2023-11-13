TSA, Airlines Say Holiday Travel Will Break Records

Get ready for a busy holiday travel season: Friday, June 30, was the busiest day in Transportation Security Administration history but the agency expects that record to be broken over Thanksgiving. "We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever. In 2023, we have already seen seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA's history," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement Monday. The agency predicts that in the 12-day period ending Nov. 28, it will screen around 30 million passengers, reports Reuters.