TSA, Airlines Say Holiday Travel Will Break Records

Get ready for a busy holiday travel season: Friday, June 30, was the busiest day in Transportation Security Administration history but the agency expects that record to be broken over Thanksgiving. "We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever. In 2023, we have already seen seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA's history," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement Monday. The agency predicts that in the 12-day period ending Nov. 28, it will screen around 30 million passengers, reports Reuters.
Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, is also predicting a record-breaking holiday season, with passenger numbers up almost 10% from last year. Nov. 26, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, will be the busiest day with 3.2 million passengers, the group predicted in a press release Sunday. The American Automobile Association says the number of car, train, bus, and cruise passengers will also be up this year, making it the third-busiest year for Thanksgiving travel this century, after 2005 and 2019, Forbes reports. (Read more Thanksgiving travel stories.)