Inflation Report Is Better Than Expected

The new inflation report is out, and it's likely to make the Federal Reserve pretty happy: It cooled down last month in a sign that the Fed's interest rate hikes are having the desired effect, per the AP .

The latest price figures arrive as Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, are considering whether their benchmark interest rate is high enough to quell inflation or if they need to impose another rate hike in coming months. Powell said last week that Fed officials were "not confident" that rates were high enough to tame inflation. Tuesday numbers boosted hopes on Wall Street that the Fed may be able to avoid another hike: Dow futures rose more than 300 points in the wake of the report, notes CNBC. (Read more inflation stories.)