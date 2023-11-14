South America's Biggest Airline Just Hooked Up Swifties

Travis Kelce made it to apparent girlfriend Taylor Swift's show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday (and gave her a public smooch ), but others weren't so lucky if they had tickets to Friday night's performance. That show was canceled due to "truly chaotic" weather, per Swift , and rescheduled for Sunday night, meaning those who'd flown in to catch Swift may have had plane tickets home before the rescheduled show. That's where South America's largest airline jumped in, with an offer to help Swifties out.

"#AtencionSwifties," LATAM Airlines wrote Saturday in a tweet. "We know that your plans have changed, that's why starting today we updated our flexibility policy." The airline noted that anyone who'd been scheduled to fly home on Saturday or Sunday could now switch to another available flight through this coming Friday, with any change fees waived and no fare differences charged.

Industry executives tell CNBC that such an accommodation for a concert cancelation or postponement is quite unusual, though airlines will often add extra flights for big events. And LATAM might have to do just that, as some customers took to social media to gripe how they couldn't find a flight home, even with the airline's flexibility through Friday, or had booked their flight back before the change fee was waived. "Please help me!" one person who already paid the fee pleaded. (Swift issued an ask after items were thrown onto the stage at Sunday night's concert.)