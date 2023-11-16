Sean Combs Is Accused by Cassie of Rape, Abuse

R&B singer Cassie filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday accusing hip-hop mogul Sean Combs of raping, physically abusing, and sex trafficking her over roughly a decade. "After years in silence and darkness," the singer, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement. "I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships." A lawyer for Combs said his client "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations." Ben Brafman said Ventura has been trying to blackmail Combs, threatening to write a book about their relationship if she didn't receive $30 million, the New York Times reports.

A pattern emerged shortly after Combs, also known as Diddy and Puff Daddy, and Ventura met in 2005 and she was pulled into his jet-set lifestyle, the suits says. He was a famous producer and 37; she was 19, per the Hollywood Reporter. The filing lists instances when it says Combs "punched, beat, kicked and stomped" Ventura. At times, the suit says, she was forced to have sex with other men. Bad Boy Records and Epic Records also are named as defendants. The case was filed in New York, one week before a law expires that offered a one-year window for filings that otherwise would be prohibited by the statue of limitations, per CNBC. Ventura, who had been Comb's romantic partner, said the upcoming expiration made her realize this was her chance to tell her story. (Read more Sean Combs stories.)