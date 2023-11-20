Boy, 5, Fatally Stabs Twin Brother With Kitchen Knife

Five-year-old twin brothers in northern California were fighting "as siblings sometimes do," authorities said in a statement, when one of the boys grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed the other. In spite of the life-saving efforts of first responders including deputies from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, the child who'd been stabbed died at a hospital, USA Today reports. The sheriff's office says no charges will be filed in the Wednesday afternoon incident and expressed sympathy for the Scotts Valley family, People reports. Authorities also asked for the family to be given privacy at "this difficult time," and said no further details about the tragedy would be released.

"California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime," a sheriff's department press release says. "Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party." The release further explains that California's penal code lists cases in which individuals are not considered "capable of committing crimes," and one of those cases involves children under the age of 14 "in the absence of clear proof that at the time of committing the act charged against them, they knew its wrongfulness." "We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief," the release says. (Read more California stories.)