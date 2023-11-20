Flight Crew Allegedly Faked Robbery to Cover Up Wild Night

British Airways crew members allegedly indulged in a raucous night of drinking and drugs in Rio de Janeiro, then covered it up by pretending they'd been the victims of various crimes, Brazilian authorities allege. The three airline employees are accused of inventing an armed robbery that supposedly took place on September 5, leaving them "too traumatized to work," the Independent reports. A scheduled flight to London the next day was delayed, stranding passengers in Rio for 24 hours, according to Insider. Confusingly, however, the Independent reports that, according to the airline, the crew members were not scheduled to work the day after the faked armed robbery, and it's not clear why the flight to London was delayed.