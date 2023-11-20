Altman Hire Lifts Microsoft 2.1%

Microsoft said it will also continue its partnership with OpenAI, as fervor around artificial-intelligence technology and the huge profits it is expected to create continue to dominate Wall Street. Stocks broadly drifted higher through the day, before they took a decisive swing upward in the afternoon when yields fell in the bond market following an auction of Treasurys. Easing Treasury yields over recent weeks have been the main reason for a strong rally for stocks.

This week is relatively light on economic reports given Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. A profit report from Nvidia coming Tuesday may be the highlight. Nvidia carries huge sway on the S&P 500 and other indexes because it has swelled to become the fifth-most valuable US stock. Much of that rise has been because of excitement around AI, and Nvidia's report could offer clues on how much all the talk about AI is translating into actual sales. Analysts expect Nvidia to say its earnings per more than quintupled from a year earlier and that its revenue soared to nearly $16.2 billion from less than $6 billion.

Nvidia rose 2.3% before its report. On the losing end of Wall Street Monday was Kohl's. The retailer fell 2.7% after it said that Dave Alves left as its president and chief operating officer, less than nine months after naming him to the post. (Read more stock market stories.)