Rahm Emanuel's Vacation Home Defaced With Antisemitic Message

The vacation home of Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago, current US ambassador to Japan, and, as the Chicago Sun-Times puts it, "one of the nation's most prominent Jewish political figures," was vandalized last week in what the homeowners association is painting as an antisemitic hate crime. The word "Nazis" was spray-painted on the fence of the home in Gordon Beach, Michigan, a lakefront community. "Our family is very proud of how our friends, neighbors and the community have rallied to our support and in a singular voice in condemning hatred and bigotry," Emanuel, who was in Chicago at the time, said in a statement to the Sun-Times.

The word has already been removed, ABC 7 Chicago reports. The homeowners association says there was no other damage to the property and police found no signs of breaking and entering. "We in Gordon Beach condemn this hate crime, as well as the national increase in intolerance, bigotry and criminal activity based on hate," the association said in a letter. "Gordon Beach does not tolerate prejudice, bigotry, racism, hatred or violence, and we encourage anyone who has experienced an act of hate to report it to the Berrien County Police." The Midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League urged local authorities to investigate the incident as a hate crime. Police say they are conducting extra patrols in the area but have no leads yet on a suspect, CNN reports. (Read more Rahm Emanuel stories.)