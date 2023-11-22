Hostage Deal Will See Release of 3 Americans

Both Israel and Hamas have agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire that will see the release of at least 50 hostages taken by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack that triggered the deadliest conflict in history between the two enemies. It's believed hostages will be released in groups of 10 or 12 over four days beginning Thursday. Israel is to release 150 Palestinian prisoners, or three prisoners for each hostage released, Fox News reports. Here's what else we know:



"At least 50 hostages—women and children—will be released for 4 days, during which there will be a lull in the fighting," Israel's Prime Minister's Office said, per Fox. "The release of every 10 additional hostages will result in an additional day of respite." It is likely more than 50 hostages will be released, a senior US official tells Reuters, "but I just don't want to put a number on it." Americans: Three Americans will be released—two women and a girl, Abigail Mor Idan, who turns 4 on Friday, Reuters reports. Abigail's parents were killed Oct. 7 at the Kfar Aza kibbutz. Abigail's father had the girl in his arms when he was shot, NBC News reports, adding the girl's older brothers survived. Seven other Americans remain unaccounted for.