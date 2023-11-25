17 Hostages Return to Israel After Hourslong Impasse

The second group of hostages to be freed by Hamas reached Israel safely late Saturday night, an arrival delayed for hours by accusations that Israel wasn't sticking to terms of the agreement. The 17 people, who were being held in Gaza by Hamas, include eight Israeli children and five women, as well as four Thai nationals, the New York Times reports. The group was turned over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza and transported in a convoy into Egypt. They then were taken to Israel, to be checked at hospitals and reunited with their families, per the AP .

In return, Israel began releasing 39 Palestinians who have been imprisoned just after midnight. Qatar said two mediators helped end the impasse between Israel and Hamas. While those negotiations were going on Saturday, thousands of Israelis gathered in front of the central military headquarters in Tel Aviv to press the government to make the hostages' return its priority, not the offensive in Gaza. "Even if Hamas isn't destroyed, I just want everyone to return," said Sitar Kires, 27, at the demonstration.

One of the children freed Saturday is Hila Rotem, 13. But her mother, Raaya Rotem, 54, was not released, per CNN, though an Israeli official said the agreement calls for not separating mothers and their children. The Israeli government said it's trying to find out why Rotem was not with with her daughter. Alma Or, 13, and her brother Noam, 17, were in the group freed; their mother, Yonat, was killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, per the Washington Post. Emily Hand, 9, was on the list, though her father was told weeks ago she'd been killed. Thomas Hand planned to take her dog with him for their reunion. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)