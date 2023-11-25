Americans Put a Price on Happiness: $1.2M

Most Americans (59%) think money can buy happiness, and a new survey on the subject even puts a number on it. On average, Americans say they'd need about $1.2 million to achieve happiness, according to the survey by financial services firm Empower. The figure breaks down in interesting ways depending on age groups, with millennials needing the most at nearly $1.7 million and those in Gen Z the least at just under $500,000, per CBS News. Boomers need about $1 million, and Gen Xers a bit over 1.2 million. In terms of gender, women would be happy with $880,000, and men want nearly $1.5 million. Some other findings: