Screams were heard on Indonesia's Sumatra island before a man's body was discovered Thursday, with one of the hands torn off. Authorities say the 26-year-old, found dead on a plantation in Riau province, was attacked by a tiger. "The area is within the tiger habitat," said Genman Suhefti Hasibuan, head of the local conservation agency, per AFP. Speaking Friday, the local police chief said two workers heard the victim scream while spraying weeds in an acacia plantation. They searched for their friend but discovered only tiger prints. Police said the body was found later with bite wounds to the neck and a severed right hand.