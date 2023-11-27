What We Know About the Burlington Shootings

Was it a hate crime? The shooting of three 20-year-old men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont has raised the question in Burlington. Police have arrested 48-year-old Jason Eaton of Burlington, who's in custody on three counts of aggravated assault. Eaton pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Monday, reports the Hill. All three victims remain hospitalized, with two in stable condition and a third suffering what police say were "much more serious injuries." What's known about the Saturday shootings:

Victims: They are Hisham Awartani, who attends Brown University in Rhode Island; Kinnan Abdalhamid, who attends Haverford College in Pennsylvania; and Tahseen Ahmad, who goes to Trinity College in Connecticut, reports CNN. All three graduated from the Quaker-run Ramallah Friends School, a private institution in the West Bank, per the Burlington Free Press. The AP says two are US citizens and the third has legal permission to be in the country.