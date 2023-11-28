Angry Elephants Damage Car That Hit a Calf

Malaysian police had to investigate an unusual case of road rage in which the angered party was a herd of elephants. It seems a 48-year-old driver struck an elephant calf with his car on a highway Sunday evening in foggy, rainy conditions, reports the Straits Times. "Seeing this, the other (five) elephants rushed towards the car and started trampling it," says Gerik Police Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood, per CNN. Fortunately, none of the mammals involved appear to have been seriously hurt—not the three family members in the car nor the calf, who police say got up and walked off with its small herd when the trampling was over.