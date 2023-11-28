All 41 Trapped India Workers Have Been Rescued

UPDATE

Nov 28, 2023 10:07 AM CST

India's transportation minister says all 41 construction workers who were trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in the country's north for more than two weeks have been pulled out after rescuers reached them on Tuesday. Nitin Gadkari, the minister of road transport and highways, wrote on X that he was "completely relieved and happy" after all were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi after an ordeal that lasted 17 days. "I am very happy that all the 41 trapped workers have come out and their lives have been saved," he said in a video message. The AP reports that Gadkari added that "this was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years."

Nov 28, 2023 9:03 AM CST

Rescuers in India on Tuesday reached 41 construction workers who were trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel for over two weeks in the country's north and started pulling them out, a local news agency reported. One worker has been rescued so far, said the report by the Press Trust of India, per the AP. The laborers are being pulled out through a passageway made of welded pipes. The rescue mission has grabbed the country's attention for the past 17 days. The workers got trapped on Nov. 12, when a landslide caused a portion of the 2.8-mile tunnel they were building in Uttarakhand state to collapse about 650 feet from the entrance.