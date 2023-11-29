Billionaires Looking to Stop Trump Turn to Nikki Haley

The wind at Nikki Haley's back got a little stronger this week. The Charles Koch-led Americans for Prosperity Action on Tuesday announced it would be throwing its weight behind Haley for president, and Politico reports Haley also got a thumbs up from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who on Wednesday told Democrats to back Haley in the GOP presidential primary. "If you're a very liberal Democrat, I urge you to help Nikki Haley, too," Dimon said. "Give them a choice on the Republican side that might be better than Trump."

Haley "has what it takes to lead a policy agenda to take on our nation's biggest challenges and help ensure our country's best days are ahead," AFP Action said. "With the grassroots and data capability we bring to bear in this race, no other organization is better equipped to help her do it." The Wall Street Journal zeroes in on that point, noting that Haley's rise in the polls has been matched with an increase in questions about whether her campaign infrastructure can keep up; AFP Action and its millions of volunteers should provide a boost, and Reuters reported in June the political network had raised more than $70 million.

Other big-name supporters are tiptoeing around her, with the Journal reporting that billionaire megadonors Ken Griffin and Ken Langone have said they're thinking about backing Haley. ABC News reports five entrepreneurs (including another billionaire, Frank Laukien) filed paperwork with the FEC this week to launch the Super PAC Independents Moving the Needle. Its aim, for 2024, is to push independent voters toward Haley. It says it plans to zero in on New Hampshire, where 2 out of every 5 of voters are registered as undeclared.

Newfound support aside, the odds remain tough at this point: Pollsters tell Reuters Haley would need to triumph in New Hampshire and Iowa to have a shot at besting Trump, but according to RealClearPolitics, Trump has a 27-point lead in New Hampshire and a 30-point lead in Iowa. (Read more Nikki Haley 2024 stories.)