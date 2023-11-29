Denver Mayor Becomes Auto-Theft Victim ... Again

He's the Denver mayor—and a Denver crime victim. The office of Mayor Mike Johnston on Tuesday disclosed that his car was stolen from his Denver neighborhood on Oct. 28 and has since been recovered. Fox31 reports the car was taken around 6am and found 10 hours later in neighboring Aurora. The office did not share whether anyone has been arrested or if the car was damaged, and police are not detailing the type of car or where it was taken so as "to protect the safety of Mayor Johnston and his family."