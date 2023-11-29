Crime / car theft Denver Mayor Becomes Auto-Theft Victim ... Again It happened to Mike Johnston in 2017, and again in October By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Nov 29, 2023 2:47 PM CST Copied President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, right, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston as he arrives on Air Force One at Denver International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) He's the Denver mayor—and a Denver crime victim. The office of Mayor Mike Johnston on Tuesday disclosed that his car was stolen from his Denver neighborhood on Oct. 28 and has since been recovered. Fox31 reports the car was taken around 6am and found 10 hours later in neighboring Aurora. The office did not share whether anyone has been arrested or if the car was damaged, and police are not detailing the type of car or where it was taken so as "to protect the safety of Mayor Johnston and his family." It's one of 11,305 auto thefts logged in the Colorado city this year, per 9News. It was an experience Johnston had lived through long before becoming mayor: He posted on social media on Jan. 1, 2017, that his car had been stolen from an Office Depot parking lot. It's unclear what the fate of that car was. (See a photo of that colorful car here.) Report an error