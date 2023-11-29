General Motors Jumps 9.4%

Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street Wednesday as drops in several Big Tech companies offset gains in other parts of the market. Facebook parent company Meta fell 2% and Google's parent company Alphabet gave up 1.6%.

GM and its rivals agreed to new contracts with the United Auto Workers and Canadian auto workers in late October following strikes that lasted more than a month. Ford rose 2.1% and Jeep maker Stellantis rose 5.3%. Technology companies were behind much of the gains following several strong financial updates. NetApp jumped 14.6% after easily beating analysts' forecasts for earnings in its latest quarter and raising its outlook for the year. TurboTax maker Intuit rose 2.2% and software maker Workday gained 11% following encouraging results and forecasts.

On the losing end, Spam maker Hormel foods fell 4.6% after giving investors a weak profit forecast.Las Vegas Sands slid 4.9% after Miriam Adelson, the casino operator's controlling shareholder, sold some $2 billion in stock. The move came ahead of an announcement Wednesday that Adelson's family have agreed to buy a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise, which is owned by Mark Cuban.

Wall Street also received an encouraging economic update. The US economy grew at a brisk 5.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Wednesday, an upgrade from its previous estimate of 4.9%. The revision helps give more credence to the argument that a recession was always unlikely in 2023, said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. Fears of a recession have been waning throughout the year amid strong economic reports and consumer spending. (Read more stock market stories.)