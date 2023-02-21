George Santos Utters Five Words of Truth

George Santos sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan that aired Monday night and spoke five words likely to resonate: "I've been a terrible liar." Granted, it took bit of prodding from the host, who interviewed the new congressman for his Piers Morgan Uncensored show. "I'm a terrible liar. Would you be prepared to say that?" Morgan asked, after ticking off some of Santos' well-known fabrications about work, life, and education. "Sure," Santos replied. "I've been a terrible liar on those subjects." More:

Why? When asked why he kept lying, Santos said it wasn't about "tricking the people," per the BBC. Instead, it was about "getting accepted by the party here locally." Santos represents a New York district that includes parts of Queens.