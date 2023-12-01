McDonald's Makes Dozens of Tweaks to Its Burgers

It's part of an overhaul in the works for 7 years, reports 'Wall Street Journal'
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 1, 2023 10:27 AM CST
File photo from a McDonald's drive-thru.   (Getty / Alexander Farnsworth)

McDonald's burgers will start looking a little different over the next few months, and the chain hopes they'll taste different, too. The Wall Street Journal reports that McDonald's has been working on an overhaul for seven years, with all US locations expected to have them by early 2024. Already, locations on the West Coast and in the Midwest have the revamped burger. The story reports that McDonald's made more than "50 tweaks" involving ingredients and the cooking process, mainly to do away with "dry patties and squishy buns." The word "tweak" is applicable because the basic recipe remains the same, notes Unilad. The changes come as the chain has been dropping in customer surveys about fast-food burgers, notes the Journal (which did not do a taste test). Among the changes cited:

  • Patties will be cooked six at a time, instead of eight, for a "more uniform sear." Related, they recalibrated the metal press to keep more of the juices.
  • The bun is different: It's a "buttery brioche, with the sesame seeds more randomly scattered for a homemade look."
  • Big Macs will get more "special sauce."
  • Cheese will be removed from refrigerators earlier to melt better; lettuce and tomatoes will be stored in smaller containers so they are replaced more often; and the chain says it's upgrading the onions, which will be rehydrated after purchase.
  • Unrelated to taste: The Hamburglar is coming back to help promote the burgers.
(Read more McDonald's stories.)

