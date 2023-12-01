McDonald's Makes Dozens of Tweaks to Its Burgers

McDonald's burgers will start looking a little different over the next few months, and the chain hopes they'll taste different, too. The Wall Street Journal reports that McDonald's has been working on an overhaul for seven years, with all US locations expected to have them by early 2024. Already, locations on the West Coast and in the Midwest have the revamped burger. The story reports that McDonald's made more than "50 tweaks" involving ingredients and the cooking process, mainly to do away with "dry patties and squishy buns." The word "tweak" is applicable because the basic recipe remains the same, notes Unilad. The changes come as the chain has been dropping in customer surveys about fast-food burgers, notes the Journal (which did not do a taste test). Among the changes cited: