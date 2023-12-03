College Playoff Picks Final Four

Semifinals will be played on New Year's while a couple of excluded schools fume
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 3, 2023 1:05 PM CST
Michigan Wins Top Seed in College Football Playoff
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson is tripped by Washington cornerback Kamren Fabiculanan during the Pac-12 Championship game Friday in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/David Becker)

The four contenders for the College Football Playoff were selected on Sunday, setting up the semifinals for New Year's Day. Michigan's 13-0 season, accomplished despite coach Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension, earned the Wolverines the top seed. After that, the decisions became tougher, CBS Sports reports. The selection committee settled on Michigan playing No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. ET and No. 2 Washington taking on No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45, per the Athletic. The winners will meet in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Houston.

This is the last time the playoff will be limited to four teams—there will be 12 next season—and the AP says the committee had to make its toughest calls in the playoff's 10 years. Florida State and Georgia just missed making the field. FSU became the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be shut out, and Georgia is the first team excluded that entered championship weekend No. 1. Criticism has begun. "It is unforgivable," said Florida State's athletic director. (Read more college football playoff stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X