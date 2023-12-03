College Playoff Picks Final Four

The four contenders for the College Football Playoff were selected on Sunday, setting up the semifinals for New Year's Day. Michigan's 13-0 season, accomplished despite coach Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension , earned the Wolverines the top seed. After that, the decisions became tougher, CBS Sports reports. The selection committee settled on Michigan playing No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. ET and No. 2 Washington taking on No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl at 8:45, per the Athletic . The winners will meet in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Houston.

This is the last time the playoff will be limited to four teams—there will be 12 next season—and the AP says the committee had to make its toughest calls in the playoff's 10 years. Florida State and Georgia just missed making the field. FSU became the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be shut out, and Georgia is the first team excluded that entered championship weekend No. 1. Criticism has begun. "It is unforgivable," said Florida State's athletic director. (Read more college football playoff stories.)