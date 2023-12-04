Congresswoman in Testy Exchange Over Hamas Rapes

A Democratic congresswoman got into a tense exchange with CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday over the reported rapes of Israeli women by Hamas, reports the Messenger. "I have seen a lot of progressive women, generally speaking, that are quick to defend women's rights and speak out against using rape as a weapon of war, but downright silent on what we saw on Oct. 7 and what might be happening inside Gaza right now to these hostages. Why is that?" Bash asked Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington. The congresswoman disputed that Hamas has not been condemned for sexual assaults, and she then accused Israel of violating international law with its response to Hamas' attack, per the Hill. A portion of the interview, which can be see in full via CNN: