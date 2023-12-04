University of Iowa fans who watched their team lose to Michigan over the weekend in the Big Ten championship game got a little consolation at one particular venue in the form of free beer—but it was surely more beer than they wanted. X-Golf Cedar Rapids, a sports bar that doubles as an indoor golf facility, lured people with a "Pour Until They Score" promo, reports KCRG . Meaning, they'd dole out free beers until Iowa, known this year for a weak offense, actually scored. Alas, Michigan shut out Iowa 26-0, and the bar ended up giving away about 100 free beers in all.

"Eventually, we all kind of got, you know, a little restless and wanted the Hawkeyes to put some points on the board," patron and Hawkeyes fan Caleb Hawkins tells the Washington Post. "But that never ended up happening." The bar has been running the promo all season, though this is the first time Iowa got shut out. It got plenty of attention this weekend because ESPN highlighted the promo before the game, prompting Michigan hecklers to call the bar during the contest to gloat. The bar plans a different promo for the team's bowl game on New Year's Day. (Read more college football stories.)