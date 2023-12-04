Billie Eilish Criticizes Variety for 'Outing' Her

Singer objects to question about her sexuality on the red carpet
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 4, 2023 12:20 PM CST
Billie Eilish attends the third annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish doesn't sound too thrilled with Variety magazine for asking about her sexuality in a red carpet interview over the weekend. "Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters," she wrote on Instagram. "I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares." The interview came at an event in Los Angeles sponsored by the magazine, when Eilish was asked about her recent Variety cover story in which she talked, for the first time publicly, about being attracted to women as well as men.

"I didn't realize people didn't know," Eilish said on the red carpet, per CNN. She said she thought it would have been "obvious" to fans. "But I saw the article, and I was like, 'Oh, I guess I came out today.' OK, cool. It's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know, but it's cool that they know." Her Instagram post criticizing the question came later. The red carpet event was Variety's annual Hitmakers Brunch, where Eilish and brother Finneas were honored with song of the year for their Barbie hit "What Was I Made For?" reports the Los Angeles Times. (Read more Billie Eilish stories.)

