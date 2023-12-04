Billie Eilish Criticizes Variety for 'Outing' Her

Billie Eilish doesn't sound too thrilled with Variety magazine for asking about her sexuality in a red carpet interview over the weekend. "Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters," she wrote on Instagram. "I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares." The interview came at an event in Los Angeles sponsored by the magazine, when Eilish was asked about her recent Variety cover story in which she talked, for the first time publicly, about being attracted to women as well as men.