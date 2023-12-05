This City Is Your Best Prospect for Love

Seattle is No. 1 on WalletHub's list of cities friendly to singles
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 5, 2023 11:14 AM CST
Here Are America's Best, Worst Cities for Singles
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/PeopleImages)

Looking for love in all the wrong places? If you're been striking out, you might just need to relocate to a more amenable place. WalletHub tries to suss out which US cities are best for singles, looking at more than 180 of the nation's largest cities across nearly three dozen metrics in three main categories: dating opportunities; economics, which looks at everything from the unemployment rate and cost of housing to how it might cost to go out on various types of dates; and fun and recreation—think all of the pleasurable activities a city can offer for couples, including restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and parks, as well as such factors as safety and the weather. Seattle tops the rankings, while Columbia, Maryland, might need a visit from the love doctor. Here, the best and worst cities on WalletHub's list:

Best Cities for Singles

  1. Seattle
  2. Las Vegas (No. 1 in "Fun & Recreation" category)
  3. Denver
  4. Atlanta
  5. Austin, Texas
  6. Reno, Nevada
  7. Tampa, Florida
  8. Madison, Wisconsin
  9. Tucson, Arizona
  10. Portland, Oregon

Worst Cities for Singles
  1. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  2. Little Rock, Arkansas
  3. Hialeah, Florida
  4. Jackson, Mississippi
  5. Dover, Delaware
  6. Pearl City, Hawaii
  7. Glendale, California
  8. Brownsville, Texas
  9. Warwick, Rhode Island
  10. Columbia, Maryland

See how other cities ranked here. (This is the most fun city in America.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X