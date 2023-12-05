Looking for love in all the wrong places? If you're been striking out, you might just need to relocate to a more amenable place. WalletHub tries to suss out which US cities are best for singles, looking at more than 180 of the nation's largest cities across nearly three dozen metrics in three main categories: dating opportunities; economics, which looks at everything from the unemployment rate and cost of housing to how it might cost to go out on various types of dates; and fun and recreation—think all of the pleasurable activities a city can offer for couples, including restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and parks, as well as such factors as safety and the weather. Seattle tops the rankings, while Columbia, Maryland, might need a visit from the love doctor. Here, the best and worst cities on WalletHub's list: