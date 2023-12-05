US /
This Is the Most Fun City in America

Las Vegas tops WalletHub's list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 4, 2023 7:00 PM CST
These Are the US Cities Having the Most Fun
"Work hard, play hard" isn't just a Wiz Khalifa song—it's the mantra of many a worker who needs hard-core recreation to look forward to to get through the workweek. That kind of fun is easy to find in certain cities, per WalletHub, which looked at 182 of the nation's largest, using more than five dozen metrics in three main categories: entertainment and recreation, which includes the availability of nearly every fun thing under the sun (sports, spas, dining out, beaches, water and amusement parks, etc.); nightlife and parties, covering adults-only activities and venues such as bars, lounges, pool halls, and the like; and costs, covering the expense of everything from restaurant meals and alcohol to a night out bowling or at the movies, in addition to a city's overall cost of living. Sin City tops WalletHub's rankings. See what other cities made the top 10:

Most Fun Cities

  1. Las Vegas (No. 1 in "Entertainment & Recreation," "Nightlife & Parties" categories)
  2. Orlando
  3. Miami
  4. Atlanta
  5. San Francisco
  6. New Orleans
  7. Austin
  8. Chicago
  9. Honolulu
  10. New York

See how other cities across the US fared here. (On a related note, perhaps: America's most sinful cities.)

