Tuberville Makes Surprise Reversal on Military Holds

Sen. Tommy Tuberville's single-handed blockade of hundreds of military promotions is over. Mostly. The Alabama Republican said Tuesday that he would no longer block the promotions of officers who have a three-star rank or lower, which accounts for the vast majority of the promotions in limbo, reports the Hill. Instead, he will keep the block in place only for about a dozen four-star general nominees, per Politico, which describes the move as a "surprising white flag" from the senator. It came as Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was readying a workaround that appeared to have enough GOP support to pass, notes the Washington Post.