SCOTUS Hears Case That Could Threaten Tax Code

The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed inclined to uphold a tax on foreign income while leaving questions about a broader, never-enacted tax on wealth for another day. On the first issue, conservative and liberal justices voiced concerns that ruling for a Washington state couple challenging a provision of the 2017 tax bill would threaten other provisions of the tax code. After two hours of arguments, there seemed to be a consensus on the court to craft a narrow ruling that would avoid what Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said would be "several trillion dollars in lost revenues," the AP reports.

Backed by anti-regulatory and business interests, they contend that the tax violates the 16th Amendment, which allows the federal government to impose an income tax on Americans. Moore said in a sworn statement that he never received any money from the company, KisanKraft Machine Tools Private Limited.

Backed by anti-regulatory and business interests, they contend that the tax violates the 16th Amendment, which allows the federal government to impose an income tax on Americans. Moore said in a sworn statement that he never received any money from the company, KisanKraft Machine Tools Private Limited.

The provision is expected to generate $340 billion, mainly from the foreign subsidiaries of domestic corporations that parked money abroad to shield it from US taxes.

The case attracted outsize attention because some groups allied with the Moores argue that the challenged provision is similar to a wealth tax, which would apply not to the incomes of the very richest Americans but to their assets, like stock holdings, that now only get taxed when they are sold. Paul Ryan, who was speaker of the House when the tax bill was passed by a Republican Congress and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, has called the challenge misguided and has said "a lot of the tax code would be unconstitutional if that thing prevailed." Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said a court ruling for the Moores could stymie legislation like the Billionaires Income Tax he introduced last week. "The Moore case could make it impossible to close those loopholes," Wyden said.

story continues below

Some conservative justices seemed to have a wealth tax in mind when they asked Prelogar, the Biden administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, about the "far-reaching consequences," in Justice Samuel Alito's words, of her arguments. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh chimed in to say "we don't have to agree with you on that for you to prevail." Even Alito at one point acknowledged he "was quite concerned by the potential implications" of the Moores' arguments. Alito rejected calls from Senate Democrats to step away from the case because of his ties to David Rivkin, a lawyer who is representing the Moores.