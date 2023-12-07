Nicholas Kristof: Too Many Children Are Dying in Gaza

"We can and should despise Hamas," writes Nicholas Kristof, who describes the Oct. 7 assault on Israeli civilians as pure "savagery." What's more, Hamas is now using Palestinian civilians, including children, as human shields. But in a New York Times essay, Kristof makes the case that "just because Hamas is indifferent to the lives of Palestinian children does not mean that Israel or the United States should be reckless as well." Authorities with the Hamas-run Health Ministry say more than 16,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, with about 70% of the victims women or children. Human rights monitors view the estimates as credible. "If those figures are right, that means that a woman or child has been killed on average about every seven minutes around the clock since the war began," writes Kristof.