Elon Musk Lashes Out at Disney CEO Bob Iger

Elon Musk lashed out at Bob Iger again in a series of posts on X Thursday, saying the Disney CEO "should be fired immediately." Referring to recent Disney flops, Musk said Iger "drops more bombs than a B-52," Fortune reports. "Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company," Musk said. Last week, Musk singled out Iger when slamming advertisers that left the platform in response to concerns about content, including Musk's endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory. At the same event, Iger said the company felt the association with Musk and X "was not necessarily a positive one for us." Musk accused advertisers of trying to "blackmail him."
In his posts Thursday, Musk also referred to a lawsuit from New Mexico's attorney general alleging that Meta had failed to do enough to prevent the sexual exploitation of children on its Facebook and Instagram platforms. "Why no advertiser boycott, Bob Eiger?" Musk wrote, misspelling Iger's name. "You are endorsing this material!" CNN reports that while Disney didn't respond to requests for comment, Iger is "widely credited with boosting Disney into an entertainment juggernaut" with acquisitions including Star Wars, Marvel Studios, and Pixar while serving as CEO from 2005 to 2020. He returned as CEO in a surprise move just over a year ago. (Analysts say advertisers are likely to stay away from X.)