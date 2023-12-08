Elon Musk Lashes Out at Disney CEO Bob Iger

Elon Musk lashed out at Bob Iger again in a series of posts on X Thursday, saying the Disney CEO "should be fired immediately." Referring to recent Disney flops, Musk said Iger "drops more bombs than a B-52," Fortune reports. "Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company," Musk said. Last week, Musk singled out Iger when slamming advertisers that left the platform in response to concerns about content, including Musk's endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory. At the same event, Iger said the company felt the association with Musk and X "was not necessarily a positive one for us." Musk accused advertisers of trying to "blackmail him."