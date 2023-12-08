For 2 Years in a Row, Man Has Won $10M at Same Store

After Brooklyn man Wayne Murray won the $10 million jackpot in a scratch-off game last year, he didn't change his routine or move out of his East Flatbush neighborhood—and he doubled his money with another scratch-off ticket from the same store. The New York Lottery says Murray, who won the top prize in the Black Titanium game in August last year, won $10 million this week in the 200X scratch-off game, USA Today reports. Both tickets were bought at the H&A Gas & Convenience in Flatbush.

Hassan Nabil, a clerk at the store, says the big wins haven't changed Murray and he's still playing scratch-off games, the New York Post reports. "He's a super regular guy here. He's very friendly with the locals and very generous with his time. He could have moved out of the neighborhood after winning the first time, but he stood his ground," Habil says. "Money changes a lot of people, but he doesn't show off or anything. He keeps it real, keeps it honest." Murray tells the Post he just likes to be "discreet."

Tickets for both games cost $30. After both wins, Murray opted for a lump sum payment, which came to just over $6 million after taxes. Constance Bryane says her "very humble" neighbor has lived in the same home for decades. "That's his house and will always be his house even if he won the lottery a third time," she tells the Post. "He took care of his mother and his great aunt in that house until they both passed away. He's all about family and his home and his neighborhood." (Read more lottery stories.)