This Is the Color of the Year

Pantone has high hopes for 2024 based on its choice for color of the year. Enter " Peach Fuzz ," a hue the company describes as a "velvety, gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body and soul." "Sensitive but sweet and airy," it apparently conveys "a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration." "Radiant with warmth," it "echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection" and "brings belonging, inspires recalibration, and an opportunity for nurturing," adds Pantone Color Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman. As the Washington Post quips, "soothing our fractured world sure sounds like a tall order for a muted mix of pink and orange."

Still, it's a "classic" color, per the Post. According to the CBC, "the color—and sentiment—seem to fit right into our current embrace of all things nostalgia, vintage and comforting." On social media, some users described the hue as "beautiful and refreshing," others as "boring, out-of-touch and unflattering," per NPR. One user said it "reminds me of every '90s home color decor of choice." Peach Fuzz gets special notice as 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the color institute naming a color of the year. Experts consider entertainment, fashion, design, technology, and even travel destinations before making their choice, per NPR. The color of the year tends to dictate trends across those areas. (Read more Pantone stories.)