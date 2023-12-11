Here Are the New Golden Globe Nominations

Barbenheimer continues to dominate
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 11, 2023 9:06 AM CST
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie."   (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

The Golden Globes, still trying to come back from scandal and several troubled years, announced its nominations Monday for the January awards show. Barbie tops all nominees with nine, while Oppenheimer followed closely behind with eight, per the AP. A sampling of categories (see a complete list at Vanity Fair):

  • Motion picture, drama: Anatomy of a Fall; Killers of the Flower Moon; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Past Lives; The Zone of Interest.
  • Motion picture, musical or comedy: Barbie; Poor Things; American Fiction; The Holdovers; May December; Air.
  • Director, motion picture: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Greta Gerwig, Barbie; Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon; Celine Song, Past Lives.
  • Male actor, movie drama: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer; Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers; Barry Keoghan, Saltburn.
  • Female actor, movie drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall; Annette Bening, Nyad; Greta Lee, Past Lives; Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla.
  • Female actor, musical or comedy movie: Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple; Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings; Natalie Portman, May December; Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves; Margot Robbie, Barbie; Emma Stone, Poor Things.
  • Male actor, musical or comedy movie: Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario; Timothée Chalamet, Wonka; Matt Damon, Air; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers; Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction.
  • Move screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall; Barbie; Poor Things; Killers of the Flower Moon; Oppenheimer; Past Lives.

  • Best TV series, drama: 1923; The Crown; The Diplomat; The Last of Us; The Morning Show; Succession.
  • Best TV series, comedy or musical: The Bear; Ted Lasso; Abbott Elementary; Jury Duty; Only Murders in the Building; Barry.
  • Female actor, TV comedy or musical: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear; Elle Fanning, The Great; Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face.
  • Male actor, TV comedy or musical: Bill Hader, Barry; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Segel, Shrinking; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.
  • Male actor, TV drama: Brian Cox, Succession; Kieran Culkin, Succession; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us; Jeremy Strong, Succession; Dominic West, The Crown.
  • Female actor, TV drama: Helen Mirren, 1923; Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us; Keri Russell, The Diplomat; Sarah Snook, Succession; Imelda Staunton, The Crown; Emma Stone, The Curse.
  • Animated film: The Boy and the Heron; Elemental; Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; The Super Mario Bros. Movie; Suzume; Wish.
  • Best stand-up comedy television special: Ricky Gervais, Armageddon; Trevor Noah, Where Was I; Chris Rock, Selective Outrage; Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact; Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love; Wanda Sykes, I'm an Entertainer.
(Read more Golden Globes stories.)

