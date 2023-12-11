Here Are the New Golden Globe Nominations

The Golden Globes, still trying to come back from scandal and several troubled years, announced its nominations Monday for the January awards show. Barbie tops all nominees with nine, while Oppenheimer followed closely behind with eight, per the AP. A sampling of categories (see a complete list at Vanity Fair):

Motion picture, drama: Anatomy of a Fall; Killers of the Flower Moon; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Past Lives; The Zone of Interest.

Motion picture, musical or comedy: Barbie; Poor Things; American Fiction; The Holdovers; May December; Air.

Director, motion picture: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Greta Gerwig, Barbie; Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things; Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer; Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon; Celine Song, Past Lives.

Male actor, movie drama: Bradley Cooper, Maestro; Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer; Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon; Colman Domingo, Rustin; Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers; Barry Keoghan, Saltburn.

Female actor, movie drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon; Carey Mulligan, Maestro; Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall; Annette Bening, Nyad; Greta Lee, Past Lives; Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla.

Female actor, musical or comedy movie: Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple; Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings; Natalie Portman, May December; Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves; Margot Robbie, Barbie; Emma Stone, Poor Things.

Male actor, musical or comedy movie: Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario; Timothée Chalamet, Wonka; Matt Damon, Air; Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers; Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid; Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction.

Move screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall; Barbie; Poor Things; Killers of the Flower Moon; Oppenheimer; Past Lives.